In Mar do Sertão, Zé Paulino and Tertulinho have an accident | come around

During the journey, an accident happens: with the heavy rain, a landslide causes the car to fall off a cliff. Before falling into the river, the vehicle is still stuck in the vegetation for a few moments, and that’s when Tertulinho manages to get out and save himself.
🎧 Sérgio Guizé gives spoiler of the second phase of Mar do Sertão: Zé Paulino will be given up for dead and comes back 10 years later! 😱 Listen to everything here! 👇
“Tertulinho… Go out the window man!”, oriented Zé Paulino in despair.
Zé Paulino, however, does not leave the vehicle in time. After a few days, a body is found and no one has any doubts: it can only be that of the cowboy. 😨😨
Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) is refused help by Tertulinho (Renato Góes) — Photo: Globo
“Help me man! Tertulinho, help me man!” , will cry the cowboy.
Tertulinho (Renato Góes) will be desperate after an accident with Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) — Photo: Globo
🎧 Stay on top of soap operas week:
Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
30 Aug
Tuesday
Colonel Tertúlio and Sabá Bodó face off. Tertulinho gives Xaviera money, and she leaves town. Candoca says goodbye to Zé Paulino, who is getting ready to travel with the horse alongside Tertulinho. Colonel demands that Eudoro denounce Sabá in his newspaper. Dodôca has a faint, and Otacílio advises her to reveal the truth about her health to Candoca. Zé Paulino and Tertulinho have an accident. Everyone mourns the death of Zé Paulino. Tertulinho tells Candoca that he was not to blame for the accident.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!
Check out what will happen this week in Mar do Sertão