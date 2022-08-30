In new photos, Sérgio Hondjakoff appears slimmer and healthier

The LeoDias column had access to exclusive photos of actor Sérgio Hodjakoff, who is undergoing treatment for chemical dependency. In the images, the actor appears with good physiognomy and thinner. According to therapist Sandro Barros, the actor has been practicing sports regularly, which has contributed to the evolution of the treatment.

“He is doing very well, recovering with greater emotional discernment. It was great to see him happy and sober doing sports and telling me about his week”, said Sandro Barros, the actor’s therapist, in a conversation with the column. Even with the evolution, the therapist stated that there is still no discharge forecast for Hondjakoff.

After almost three months of treatment, Hondjakoff has lost weight and looks healthier. In the images, published by the actor on his profile on Instagram, Sérgio appears very upset, intimidating his father for not having received a thousand reais that he had asked for. It didn't take long and rumors that the former global would be in a crisis of withdrawal began to circulate. This is because, on another occasion, the artist confessed on the networks his addiction to drugs and alcohol. In April of this year, the eternal Cabeção claimed, in an interview with Domingo Espetacular, on Record TV, that he was consuming alcohol in a controlled manner. However, Hondjakoff had been showing signs of instability for some time, but the family tried to keep the situation under control and away from the public. Everything changed when the actor himself published a video threatening to kill his father.

Almost three months ago, Hodjakoff was admitted to a rehabilitation clinic after a video in which he appears threatening his own father went viral on social media. The actor has received help from family and professionals to stay away from addiction. The practice of sports has been important for the evolution of the treatment.

