In ‘Pantanal’, Zuleica leaves Marcelo upset after revealing the truth about the young man’s father: ‘I suffered a lot’

The life of Zuleica (Aline Borges), which is no longer easy, will get even worse in “Pantanal”. In this Wednesday’s chapter, the 31st, the nurse leaves Marcelo (Lucas Leto) shocked by revealing the truth about his father – the young man is the result of a rape. “While she is relieved to tell her son the truth, because she takes a weight off his back, Zuleica starts to have an absurd fear of Tenório (Murilo Benício) discovering everything. She fears for what her husband can do to Marcelo”, explains Aline.

Zuleica (Aline Borges), Marcelo (Lucas Leto), Renato (Gabriel Santana) and Roberto (Cauê Campos) Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Rede Globo

Next week, the nurse will be torn apart by the death of her youngest son, Roberto (Cauê Campos). The young man drowns in a confrontation with Solano (Rafa Sieg), a hired assassin hired by Tenório. “They were tense scenes, with a lot of emotion and concentration. It’s always very difficult to do death scenes, the loss of a child. I’m a mom so I think that helped. But just the thought of losing a child is so haunting and overwhelming that interpreting this situation is despairing in itself. I think as a mother in real life, it’s easier to bring truth into the picture. But it is not easy. I suffered a lot. I came home with a swollen face from crying,” he recalls.

Tenório (Murilo Benício) and Zuleica (Aline Borges) Photo: Rede Globo/Reproduction

In addition to “Pantanal”, Aline can be seen as Joana Toro, secretary of the governor of Rio de Janeiro, in the second season of “Arcanjo renegado”, by Globoplay. “I was lucky to be a partner in the scene of two great actors that I admire, Rita Guedes and Leonardo Bricio. Joana Toro has an interesting relationship with the character of Léo, of power and manipulation, lust and submission that bring an atmosphere different from that of ‘Pantanal’”, she says. The actress is also in the cast of “Verdades Secretas 2”, a Globoplay production that premieres in October on Globo.

