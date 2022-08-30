Incorporated, Irma receives a message from Madeleine in Pantanal

Tragedy is always knocking on the door of various characters in wetland, whether by the important names that have died or the biggest losses in business. For Sister (Camila Morgado), there is still a feeling of guilt kept in the heart for the death of Madeleine (Karine Teles), and it will be up to Cramullhão to send a message from Jove’s mother (Jesuíta Barbosa).

Irma embodies the “bad thing” and demonstrates the same frightening ways of Trindade (Gabriel Sater), something that will soon be seen by viewers, more precisely when the redhead gives birth to her son, receiving help from the pawn at the moment when she practically surrender to death, without being able to force the child.

Irma receives a message from Madeleine through the Cramullion. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Over time, the premonitions become more frequent for Irma, who will begin to get used to the new phase, but she will always be distressed by the dangers surrounding her son with Trindade, especially since he maintains the decision to move away and makes way for José. Lucas win back Mariana’s daughter (Selma Egrei).

A lot changes in Pantanal amidst Irma’s catastrophic predictions, including Madeleine’s cryptic message regarding the importance of union. The phrase will be relevant, after all, Tenório (Murilo Benício) is about to transform the region into a real battlefield and is not afraid of the disasters that his crazy attitude can cause.