Increase or Decrease Amount Every Month

What investments can I invest in every month? Can I do this with all assets?

No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOLfinancial planner Vivian Rodrigues says that there are products that only allow a single application; in others, it is possible to make contributions with different amounts and at different times in the same investment.

Chat with Specialist is a question-answer about investments exclusively for subscribers and is broadcast weekly, on Thursdays, from 4 pm to 5 pm.

Monthly contributions – not all investments allow this

According to Vivian, there are products, such as the CBD, in which it is only allowed to make a single contribution. “When you buy a CDB, you put your money there only once. You can’t put money every month in the same CDB. Every month, you have to buy a new security, with a different rate”, she says.

Often, that CBD is no longer available the following month. The same goes for other fixed income assets such as LCI and LCA.

The more traditional CDBs that exist in some banks continue to exist and allow you to invest every month. But even if the amount is added to the total balance, each new application is seen on the statement as a separate investment.

In addition, as the income tax rate decreases over time, older monthly contributions will have a lower rate than newer ones. This is another reason for each application in the CDB to appear independently in the statement.

Treasury Direct also allows monthly contributions. But each month, the value of the bond may change slightly, so the total applied also changes.

In other applications, such as investment funds, you can make monthly contributions of the same amount to the same product. “You go ‘fattening’ that product with the contributions, which reflects on its profitability”, he says. According to her, in these products there is no maximum limit on the value of contributions; most have a minimum threshold for investing.

Vivian says that, even in the contributions that are made automatically, it is possible to adjust the value (increase or decrease) or even suspend for a while, if necessary.

