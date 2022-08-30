Increases public interest on portability of health plans | SEGS

According to ANS data, the number of protocols issued is more than 2% higher than last semester. ANAB Guide helps consumers to change their plan while maintaining optimal coverage

Brazilians have worked hard to balance the budget without giving up the health plan. In July, the sector registered a total of 49.8 million beneficiaries, the highest number since 2016 according to the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). To the same extent, interest in portability of grace periods, in the total number of protocols issued, in the first half of this year was 2.1% higher (3,309) than the total generated in the second half of 2021.

To assist the consumer in the portability process, the National Association of Benefit Administrators (ANAB) provides the Health Plans Portability Guide, an online and free version, with all the information necessary for the beneficiary to request the change.

“Brazilians value, desire and fear losing the benefit. While the number of new users grows, we also see a portion of people looking for a solution to maintain the plan, especially due to the price, so 47% of the beneficiaries had to adjust the budget to maintain the service in the last year”, highlights Alessandro Acayaba de Toledo, a lawyer specialized in health law and president of ANAB. The figure of 47% is part of the ANAB Medical Assistance Survey, which mapped the Brazilian use of SUS and of health plans over the last 12 months. Access the survey on the ANAB website. ”The ANAB Guide shows consumers that they are entitled to portability and that it can be an alternative to reduce values ​​and align coverage that is more adequate to their needs. needs”, explains Alessandro Acayaba de Toledo.

The ANAB guide is divided into seven chapters. With didactic language, the consumer will understand the legal context of portability, the advantages for those who decide to join, guidelines for case analysis, step by step of the procedure and tips on data security. The material also includes a chapter on financial guidelines for those who want to bring their accounts up to date with the money saved in the plan.

During the pandemic, health plan operators created at least 40 product portfolios to meet consumer demands. “ANAB, as a representative in the segment of collective membership plans, encourages the launch of new options for the consumer. An example of this are the plans with accredited networks with regional reach and even operators that have their own clinics and patient care centers. All this contributes to the reduction of values”, concludes Alessandro.

The Health Plans Portability Guide is available for download – click here – on the ANAB website.

To access updated data on portability, visit the ANS website.

The role of benefit administrators – ANAB represents companies that manage and sell collective health plans, those in which the benefit is linked to some company or class entity to which the consumer belongs. According to ANS, there are 176 benefit administrators registered in the country.

A survey by ANAB points out that, in the last 8 years, those who had a benefits administrator in the management of the health plan paid R＄ 7 billion less in readjustment from the operators. This amount represents the difference between the request by the operators for the annual adjustment and the one actually charged from the clients of the benefit administrators after these companies act in the negotiation on behalf of consumers, with a cost reduction of 40%.