Indian billionaire becomes 3rd richest person in the world

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, who a few years ago was an unknown in the West, became, on Monday 29, the third richest person in the world. The tycoon built one of the largest conglomerates of energy in the world. It is the first time that an Asian person has been in the top three of the Billionaires Index. Bloomberg.

With a fortune of just over US$ 137 billion (almost R$ 700 billion), Adani surpassed French Bernard Arnault and is now behind only South African Elon Musk and North American Jeff Bezos in the ranking.

Adani, 60, has spent the last few years expanding his conglomerate, which ranges from data centers to cement, media and aluminum. His group now owns India’s largest private sector port and airport operator, gas distributor and coal miner. It also promises to become the world’s largest renewable energy product.

The conglomerate has gained investment from companies including Warburg Pincus and TotalEnergies, helping the Indian billionaire break into the echelons previously dominated by US tech moguls. The rise in coal prices in recent months has further accelerated its rise.

Concerns about the conglomerate are also growing, due to the exponential increase itself. Adani’s business wave was predominantly financed with debt, and his empire is “profoundly over-leveraged”, the report said. CreditSights in a report this week.