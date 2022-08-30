Indian Gautam Adani becomes 3rd richest person in the world; see ranking

the indian Gautam Adani became the third richest person in the world with net worth of $137 billion. he appears behind Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, in the ranking Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Known as “the king of infrastructure”, Adani has seen his wealth multiply during the coronavirus pandemic. He runs one of India’s largest conglomerates, with investments ranging from coal mines, one of his first businesses, to power plants, ports and airports.

All businesses are part of the portfolio of adani groupwhose recent appreciation of shares on the Indian stock exchange made the fortune of adani jump $43.4 billion between January and May, according to Bloomberg.

He is the only billionaire in the Industry sector in the top positions of the Bloomberg ranking, which is updated daily.

Gautam Adani has surpassed the $1 billion fortune of Bernard Arnault, president and general manager of the LVMH group, the world’s largest luxury goods conglomerate.

During the pandemic, Adani went on to announce a series of investments. One of the group’s plans that drew the most attention was to invest US$ 70 billion in projects linked to renewable energy by 2030, a measure that is in line with the plans of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

See the Bloomberg ranking:

Elon Musk: $251 billion Jeff Bezos: $153 billion Gautam Adani: $137 billion Bernard Arnault: $136 billion Bill Gates: $117 billion Warren Buffett: $100 billion Larry Page: $100 billion Sergey Brin: $95.8 billion Steve Ballmer: $93.7 billion Larry Ellison: $93.3 billion

Gautam Adani’s Story

At 18 and not a big fan of studying, Adani dropped out of college and moved from his hometown of Ahmedabad to Mumbai, where he started a company aimed at differentiating real diamonds from cheap copies. The business evolved into buying and selling gemstones, and at age 20, he became a millionaire.

He then went on to work in foreign trade at a plastics factory in Ahmedabad, recently purchased by one of his brothers. Adani handled both the purchase of raw materials and sales. The business evolved into coal mining and, benefiting from India’s trade opening in 1991, he became one of the country’s great entrepreneurs.

The escalation continued with him winning the contract to privatize the Port of Mundra, India’s largest commercial port (and most important coal import point).

In recent years, with the support of the Prime Minister narendra Modi for the development of Indian infrastructure, the tycoon has moved on to other areas. Today, he commands seven airports, which represent practically 25% of all air traffic in the country.

Now, Adani has expanded its operations in neighboring countries, such as Sri Lanka, where it will build a port terminal. To top it off, it also started investing in recent months in data centers, a segment in which it wants to operate throughout India, which has become one of the most important technological hubs in the world.

*With Estadão Content