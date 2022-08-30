Infantile paralysis: low vaccination coverage threatens to bring the disease back – Gerais

Movement at the Oswaldo Cruz Health Center: so far, only 34.33% of the expected children have been vaccinated (photo: Photos: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

Less than 30% of the total of 1 million children expected to be vaccinated against polio in Minas Gerais received the immunizer. Almost a month after the start of the vaccination campaign against the disease, just over 350,000 children were immunized, which represents 34.33% of the target audience, according to data from the Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG). ). Without the minimum adherence, expected at 95%, the state enters a vulnerable position. Although the initiative will continue until September 9, one of the great concerns of specialists is the return of the disease, which was eradicated almost 30 years ago in Brazil, especially since at the beginning of the year vaccination coverage did not even reach 80%. Pliium is a serious disease, which can lead to limb paralysis and death.

In Belo Horizonte, this percentage is even lower. So far, vaccination coverage is at 20.67% of the target audience, estimated at 104,000 children. According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), more than 21,000 children, aged between 1 and 4 years, have already been vaccinated. At the end of February this year, the State of Mines showed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine coverage against other diseases dropped. Until then, Minas Gerais had registered vaccination coverage against poliomyelitis of 73.7% for children under one year, 66.38% for children aged 15 months, and 59.67% for children aged 4 years.

The routine at the health centers opens wide the low vaccine adherence. In the morning of yesterday (29/8), the report of the State of Mines visited health centers in the capital and noticed the weak movement. Nurse Renata Antnia Silva Carvalho, 35, who took her daughter Maria Manuela to be vaccinated at the Oswaldo Cruz Health Center, in Barro Preto, in the Center-South region of BH, says she was even surprised to see the unit practically empty. “I expected to see other parents, but at least at the time I came, I didn’t see other people looking for the vaccine. the only means we have of prevention. As a mother and a health professional, I see a great importance in vaccination, mainly because of the risk of returning a disease that has already been eradicated and poses a great risk to the lives of our children”, she reports.

Maria Manuela turned 7 months old and it was time to take another dose of the vaccine. “She just didn’t take it before because she caught the flu and the doctor recommended waiting. As soon as he released her, we brought her to be vaccinated.” The polio vaccination schedule includes the first three doses at 2, 4 and 6 months of age, by injection. The famous drops (bivalent oral vaccine) are part of the protection reinforcement booklet, administered when the child turns 1 year and 3 months (15 months) and then at 4 years of age. Quiet, little Maria Manuela showed no fear in taking the vaccine. “We try to take the vaccination with more tranquility and not reinforce negative associations such as ‘if you don’t shower, you’re going to have an injection’, as was very common in our childhood”, she says.

Renata took her daughter Maria Manuela to take the immunizing agent and stressed: %u201C plio poses a great risk to the lives of our children%u201D

ALERT

The disease, which especially affects children up to 5 years of age, has been eradicated for almost three decades in Brazil. Today, the images of children in wheelchairs or with deformities in the body, one of the consequences of polio, seem only a ghost of the past, but, according to experts, the low vaccination coverage rekindles the warning sign. “The disease exists, it’s just not close to us now. A case has been registered in the United States. She will reappear here too if we don’t vaccinate. It is a really serious disease, which continues to haunt us”, says infectious disease specialist Alexandre Sampaio, a professor at Faculdade Santa Casa BH.

The last year in which coverage in the country reached the indicated target for controlling the disease (95%) was in 2015. Since then, the percentage of children vaccinated in Brazil has dropped considerably. Last year, for example, immunization against the disease was only 67.1%. To keep children free from the disease, it is necessary to reach the vaccination target, which is 95%, and this has not been happening for some years. If we don’t have good coverage, we can’t avoid the circulation”, points out the infectious disease specialist. In Minas Gerais, the last record of poliomyelitis was in 1985. Since that year, the vaccine against infantile paralysis has been the only form of prevention. Precisely to maintain vaccination coverage, immunization against polio is part of the routine schedule of the National Immunization Program (PNI), free of charge and widely available at Basic Health Units (UBS) at any time of the year.

In Sampaio’s opinion, the anti-vaccination campaigns, a movement that gained even more strength during the COVID-19 pandemic, may have helped to reduce people’s adherence, but this is not the main explanation for the current situation. According to him, the lack of publicity is what has kept people away from health posts. “We have seen an increase in this movement, but I don’t think that just anti-vaccine sentiment justifies this scenario. Brazilians have always been very receptive to vaccination and this is due to campaigns. Disclosure is below what it was in previous years. There is a lack of community engagement and this is achieved through communication”, he analyzes. The infectologist believes that it is necessary to intensify the campaign and try to expand access even more. “Bringing vaccinations to schools, malls,” he said.

GRAVITY

Low vaccination coverage increases the risk of reintroduction of diseases that had already been considered eradicated, as was the case with measles, which had not recorded cases in Brazil since 2016. setback in recent years. These are very safe vaccines. Vaccination must be a commitment of everyone, parents, health professionals, public managers, the whole of society”, he emphasizes. Polio is a contagious disease that, through contact direct contact with feces or secretions passed through the mouth of infected people, it can contaminate children and adults. In the most severe cases, muscle paralysis occurs, and the lower limbs are the most affected. ”, he explains.

In parallel with the vaccination against poliomyelitis, a multi-vaccination campaign is being carried out. The focus of this campaign is to recover the vaccination coverage of children and adolescents who have not yet received the immunizations provided for in the national calendar. There is no goal defined by the federal government for the National Multivaccination Campaign. So far, more than 91 thousand doses have been applied throughout the state, according to preliminary data from SES-MG. Among the vaccines made available in the campaign are hepatitis A and B, triple viral and tetraviral, yellow fever and pneumonia, meningitis and otitis.

The campaign runs until September 9. According to the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH), vaccines are available in all 152 health centers in the city. The address of the units and the opening hours must be verified on the city hall portal. Children must attend vaccination points accompanied by their parents or legal guardians and preferably present an identification document with photo or birth certificate, CPF, proof of address and vaccination card.