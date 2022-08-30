Infinix Hot 11S, Xiaomi killer at a discount for R$ 1249 – All in Technology

New cost-benefit of the moment, the Infinix Hot 11S smartphone is the right choice for those who want to get out of the same. After all, it has a large screen with a high refresh rate, an agile processor and a lot of battery. And today, it has a special discount coming out at R$ 1249 in 10 interest-free installments on the card.

Speaking of specs, the Hot 11S features a large 6.78″ FHD+ display that supports 90 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it includes a Helio G88 processor alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space. As a result, it delivers high performance for gaming and other tasks.

For photos, the company added a 50MP main camera alongside two other 2MP auxiliary cameras. There is also an 8MP front camera that can be used for both selfies and video calling. In addition, it has a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

Main specifications:

Screen: IPS LCD, 6.78 inches, Full HD+, 90 Hz refresh rate

IPS LCD, 6.78 inches, Full HD+, 90 Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Helio G88

MediaTek Helio G88 RAM: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Native Storage: 128 GB, expandable via micro SD

128 GB, expandable via micro SD Back camera: triple 50 MP (main) + 2 MP (AI) + 2 MP (depth)

triple 50 MP (main) + 2 MP (AI) + 2 MP (depth) Frontal camera: 8 MP

8 MP Drums: 5,000mAh with 18W charging

5,000mAh with 18W charging Operational system: Android 11 with XOS 10 interface

With a special price at Casas Bahia, the Infinix Hot 11S is a great value for money in Brazil: