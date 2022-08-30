Inflation CDBs pay up to 8.63%, while floating rate ceilings are 110% of CDI; see returns highlights

Successive downward adjustments in projections for the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) this year, along with prospects that the Central Bank will maintain the Selic at 13.75% per year in September, helped to reduce the maximum yield offered. by some Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs) in recent days.

Survey carried out by Quantum Finance, a solutions company for the financial market, at the request of the InfoMoney, showed that the maximum real yield offered by CDBs linked to inflation was IPCA plus 8.63% per year between the 16th and 26th of this month. The paper in question had a maturity of 12 months and was issued by BTG Pactual.

By way of comparison, in the survey for the previous fortnight, between the 1st and 12th of August, the maximum return found among the 12-month CDBs was IPCA plus 9.11% per year. Both returns do not deduct the Income Tax (IR).

Read more:

• How to reinvest Treasury Direct bonds, CDBs and other securities? End of the Selic rise poses challenges

CDBs maturing in 24 months or 36 months have also seen a drop in maximum returns in recent days. Real interest rose, respectively, from 7.14% per annum to 6.60% per annum and from 6.29% to 5.67% per annum.

There was also a drop in the average interest of CDBs linked to the IPCA, with emphasis on securities maturing in 24 months. According to Quantum, the return went from IPCA plus 6.78% per year on average in the last survey, to IPCA plus 6.35% in the current survey.

Part of the decline is the effect of downward revisions in official inflation forecasts. This week, the Focus Report – which brings the estimates of the group of economists consulted by the Central Bank – pointed out that the forecast for the IPCA this year is now at 6.70% per year, against 6.82% recorded seven days earlier. Likewise, estimates for official inflation next year are at 5.30%, down slightly from last week’s 5.33%.

The drop is also driven by the view of financial agents that the Selic rate should end this year at 13.75%, as reported in this week’s Focus Report. This bet has remained almost the majority, after the minutes of the last Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), of the Central Bank, and downward revisions in inflation expectations this year and next.

Source: Quantum Finance. Note: Returns are gross, without deducting income tax.

CDBs linked to the CDI

Among the securities with remuneration linked to the CDI (fixed income reference rate), the movement was mixed: the average return of CDBs maturing in three months decreased, while the average yield offered by papers maturing from six months increased , mostly.

In the first case, the average interest fell from 102.28% of the CDI to 102.01% of the CDI. In the other terms, such as the 12-month maturity, for example, the average yield increased from 100.66% of the CDI to 101.40% of the CDI.

Excluding CDBs maturing in three months and in 24 months – which saw the return drop from 105% of the CDI to 104.50% of the CDI and from 118% of the CDI to 106% of the CDI, in that order – most linked to the CDI recorded a rise in maximum rates, with emphasis on the bond maturing in 12 months, which saw the return rise from 108% of the CDI to 110% of the CDI in recent days.

The paper that offered the highest remuneration for a period of one year was issued by Banco BMG.

Gross returns from CDBs indexed to CDI (from 08/16 to 08/26) Term (months) indexer Minimum Rate average rate maximum rate number of titles Highest rate issuer 3 DI 97.50% 102.01% 104.50% 45 BANCO BTG PACTUAL 6 DI 97.50% 100.78% 104.00% 39 BANK XP 12 DI 90.00% 101.40% 110.00% 45 BANK BMG 24 DI 98.00% 100.17% 106.00% 76 BANCO MERCANTIL BRAZIL 36+ DI 96.00% 102.73% 110.00% 31 BANCO MERCANTIL BRAZIL

Source: Quantum Finance. Note: Returns are gross, without deducting income tax.

prefixed CBDs

In the case of fixed-rate securities, in which the return is “locked in” at the time of purchase, the interest offered has not shown a single direction in recent days.

CDBs maturing in three months, for example, registered a slight advance in maximum interest rates, which rose from 14.12% per year to 14.15% per year. Such return was offered by a Banco Daycoval bond.

Read more:

• Fixed income mark-to-market is coming: 13 questions to understand what will change in your investments

In the same way, bonds maturing in 12 and 36 months saw their yield rise from 14.27% per year, in the last survey, to 15.50% per year now, and from 14.15% per year to 14.20% , respectively.

On the other hand, papers with a maturity of six and 24 months recorded a decline in returns, which went from 14.15% per year to 14.08% per year, and from 14.34% per year to 14.19% per year , in that order.

Returns from prefixed CDBs (from 08/16 to 08/26) Term (months) indexer Minimum Rate average rate maximum rate number of titles Highest rate issuer 3 PREFIXED 12.65% 13.79% 14.15% 66 DAYCOVAL BANK 6 PREFIXED 13.38% 13.76% 14.08% 29 DAYCOVAL BANK 12 PREFIXED 13.15% 13.90% 15.50% 35 DAYCOVAL BANK 24 PREFIXED 12.35% 12.90% 14.19% 19 BANK BMG 36+ PREFIXED 12.01% 13.01% 14.20% 15 DAYCOVAL BANK

Source: Quantum Finance. Note: Returns are gross, without deducting income tax.

One eye on GDP, the other on payroll

After a speech seen as tougher and inclined to monetary tightening (hawkish) by Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed, American central bank), on Friday (26), the highlight of the external scene is the presentation of employment numbers (payroll) from United States.

Luciano Costa, chief economist and partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos, says that this payroll it is extremely important because it will be the last one before the next Fed meeting in September.

For the economist, if the document brings a new surprise with strong job creation and a low unemployment rate, this should further increase the discussions around a 0.75 percentage point increase next month, as well as the projections for the American terminal rate.

At around 1:00 p.m. EDT, 74.5% of agents believed the Fed should raise interest rates by 0.75 point at the September meeting, against 25.5% of bets on a smaller adjustment of 0.50. Score. A month earlier, the situation was the opposite: a rally of 0.50 was seen as most likely by 72% of the market, according to the CME Group.

Costa points out that the Fed is trying to “correct” the pricing that was given by the market and that led to a significant rise in US stocks in July. At the time, the monetary authority suggested that the institution would adopt a more dovish (less inclined to monetary tightening) at the next meeting, which boosted gains in US stock indices.

The market even considered that it would be possible for the Fed to be able to cut interest rates as early as next year – a view that has been losing strength among financial agents.

“We don’t imagine a scenario where the Fed raises interest rates now and starts cutting in the third or fourth quarters of 2023,” he says. “The biggest novelty of the speech was the commitment to take the interest to the restrictive level and keep it there for a while”, observes Costa.

Read more:

• Powell left ambiguity aside and adopted a tougher tone against inflation, assess analysts

The tougher stance of the American monetary authority in controlling inflation should also be reflected in the local yield curve, as shown by Gustavo Sung, chief economist at Suno. The explanation is because raising US interest rates would make US bonds more attractive.

As a consequence, there could be a flow of foreign capital from Brazil to the United States. “Capital outflow would lead to a devaluation of our exchange rate and pressure the curve [para cima]”, sums up Sun.

Although the international scenario should be closely monitored by the market in the coming days, the week will also reserve several numbers of local activity, with emphasis on Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter, which will be presented on Thursday (1 ).

Costa, from Monte Bravo, says that the market estimate is around a high of 0.70% or 0.80% in relation to the previous quarter.

Sung, from Suno, recalls that the activity numbers can impact the yield curve, depending on the level of expansion that is verified between April and June this year.

“If the numbers come much lower than expected, which may signal a slowdown, the curve may be negatively affected, as the market may see a faster drop in interest rates in the future”, warns the Suno specialist.

On the other hand, says Sung, if activity is well above expectations and continues into the third quarter, it could indicate that inflation will be a little more persistent. With this, the market may see the need for a higher interest rate, for longer, which can also affect the curve, he ponders.

Related