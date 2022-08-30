Influencer and activist Belly Palma dies after choking, aged 29

Izabelly Palma, influencer and activist for the causes of people with disabilities (PCDs), died this Monday (29/8) of brain death, aged 29. A note released on Instagram says that the model “suffered a choking followed by a cardiorespiratory arrest last Friday”, and has been hospitalized since then.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved, dear friend and traveling companion, Belly. Belly suffered a choking followed by a cardiac arrest last Friday. All first aid was provided and we managed to take her to the hospital, where she remained hospitalized until today, Monday (29/08/2022), when she died of brain death.

Belly Palma was an influencer, model and activist

Belly died this Monday (29/8)

She was 29 years old

The woman had been hospitalized since Friday (26/8)

There is still no information about the influencer's funeral

“On behalf of family and friends, we wish all light, strength and comfort to those who remain. Belly was an example of love, joy, resilience, resilience and effort in her personal life and in the struggle of people with disabilities in Brazil. May every moment, thought and reflection she brought be always recorded and may it become a legacy of love, gratitude and inspiration for all of us.”

There is still no information about the influencer’s funeral.

Belly Palma fought for the visibility of PCDs. On her Instagram, the model posted content about pre-established stereotypes for people with disabilities.

