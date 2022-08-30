Influencer and activist Belly Palma dies at 29 after choking: ‘It was an example of love’ – Lifestyle

The influencer, activist and business consultant Izabelle Palma Marques, known on the internet as Belly Palma, died this Monday (29).

According to a statement posted on social media, Belly choked and suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest on Friday (26). This Monday, the influencer’s brain death was found.

“All first aid was provided and we managed to take her to the hospital, where she remained hospitalized until today, Monday (29), when she died of brain death”, says the text.

The statement also praises some of Belly’s qualities and highlights her efforts to help improve issues in the lives of people with disabilities: “On behalf of family and friends we wish all light, strength and comfort to those who remain. Belly was an example of love, joy, resilience, resilience and effort in her personal life and the struggle of people with disabilities in Brazil”.

“May every moment, thought and reflection she brought be always recorded and may it become a legacy of love, gratitude and inspiration for all of us”, concludes the publication.





Information about the influencer’s wake and burial will be released soon, according to the statement.

Celebrities such as Preta Gil, André Marinho and Alexandre Herchcovitch left comments on the publication. “No, no, no, we were together on Friday, my God,” Preta said, shocked by the news. “Damn, I can’t believe it… My feelings, lots of Light, go in peace, Bella! Rest in Power”, lamented the singer Di Ferrero.

Belly was born with a spinal cord malformation called a myelomeningocele. The influencer revealed that she has undergone more than 35 surgeries.

With a degree in business administration, she worked as a business consultant with a focus on inclusive fashion. In addition to being an influencer on the web, the young woman has worked as a model and speaker.

Check out the full statement on Belly Palma’s death below.



