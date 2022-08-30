Influencer and activist Belly Palma has confirmed brain death at age 29 – Vogue

+



On Monday night, the official Instagram of online content creator Belly Palma confirmed her death. “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved, dear friend and companion on the journey, Belly. Belly suffered a choking followed by a cardiorespiratory arrest last Friday. All first aid was provided and we were able to take her to the hospital , where she remained hospitalized until today, Monday (29/08/2022), when she died of brain death”, said the post on the social network that carried an image of the activist and model along with her dates of birth and death. .

“On behalf of her family and friends, we wish all the light, strength and comfort to those who remain. Belly was an example of love, joy, resilience, resilience and effort in her personal life and in the struggle of people with disabilities in Brazil. every moment, thought and reflection she brought and may it become a legacy of love, gratitude and inspiration for all of us. Soon we will have information about the wake and burial”, completed the statement.

At 29, Belly raised the flag for the visibility of people with disabilities and fought against capacitism. On her Instagram, she produced content that made people reflect and question and went against pre-established stereotypes for PCDs.

During her life, she was inclusive fashion manager at the State Secretariat for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. “I am a wheelchair user and, as I have always loved fashion, I enrolled in a course offered by the Secretariat. I never imagined that three years later I would be coordinating this work”, she told in an interview with Vogue Brasil, when she was profiled by the magazine and printed its pages, in January 2020.

Tireless, Belly thought about fashion in a new light, created sustainable alternatives and refused to be framed in any standard. “It is not enough to just talk about inclusion, it is necessary to actually do it. Fashion companies need to be clear about their speech, which must always be truthful, even if it is punctual”, she defended.