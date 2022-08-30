Influencer dies at 29 after choking







Belly Palma died at age 29 Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Belly Palma

Influencer Izabelle Palma had brain death confirmed. The inclusive fashion activist suffered cardiorespiratory arrest after choking last Friday, 27.

“It is with immense regret that we communicate the passing of our beloved, dear friend and journey companion, Belly”, informed the influencer’s profile on social networks.

“Belly suffered a choking followed by a cardiorespiratory arrest last Friday. All first aid was provided and we managed to take her to the hospital, where she remained hospitalized until today, Monday (29/08/2022), when she came died of brain death. On behalf of his family and friends we wish all light, strength and comfort to those who remain. Belly was an example of love, joy, resilience, overcoming and effort in his personal life and in the struggle of People with Disabilities in Brazil. May every moment, thought and reflection she brought be always recorded and may it become a legacy of love, gratitude and inspiration for all of us.”

The influencer was born with myelomeningocele, a spinal cord malformation, and required the use of a wheelchair. She has gone through more than 35 surgeries and has become an active voice in defense of people with disabilities.