Inter cuts target price to R$2 and postpones recovery to 2023; stocks renew lows – Money Times

O Inter cut the stock’s target price IRB (IRBR3) to R$2, from R$3 previously. The recommendation was kept at “neutral”, with the expectation of a turnaround in results only for 2023.

Matheus Amaral, an analyst who signed the report published this Sunday (28), explains that, although he is reporting lower accident rates and better underwriting (restructuring effects), IRB was surprised in the second quarter of the year by an atypical cause in the agribusinesswhich, due to weather effects, reported higher claims in the period.

The IRB ended up presenting a net loss of R$ 373.3 million between April and June 2022, an increase of 80% compared to the negative amount of the same period in 2021.

“Despite the atypical effect in the first half of 2022, we expect an expected turnaround in the company’s results for 2023, which should already have lower effects from unprofitable contracts and a normalized loss ratio (since the atypical effects in rural areas were due to of the drought experienced in 2021), in addition, of course, to a normalized line of life, with vaccination controlling deaths from Covid-19”, says Amaral.

The analyst highlights, however, that the segment reinsurer usually presents lower margins than the insurer, given the high loss ratio. In addition, the profitability situation remains sensitive, which explains Inter’s caution with the action – at least until the company shows more consistent results, with better operating indicators.

As the market had already expected, the IRB last week launched a follow-up public offering of primary distribution of shares, with limited distribution efforts.

The operation comes to face the regulatory adequacy with the Superintendence of Private Insurance (Susep)after second quarter results showed solvency below the regulatory minimum.

The total amount of the offering, based on the price of R$2.01 per share, would be R$1.19 billion – an amount that may vary upwards or downwards depending on the conclusion of the bookbuilding procedure.

The number of shares initially offered, of 597,014,925 new shares, may be increased by up to 200% – that is, up to 1,194,029,850 shares -, totaling 1,791,044,775 new shares.

The issuance of additional shares may occur if there is excess demand at a price per share lower than the price per share indicated, “but always in such a way that the share capital increase observes the limit of R$ 1.2 billion”, highlighted the company. , in fact relevant.

In Inter’s assessment, the issue may bring IRB’s solvency to levels “slightly above the mandatory minimum”, which should support the company’s operations and growth.

Even so, the institution reinforces that the price of R$ 2.01 per share is not indicative of the offer price.

“If there is greater demand and the issuance of the additional lot, respecting the limit of R$ 1.2 billion, the unit price of the offer can come out at R$ 0.67 per share, a 65% discount from its closing price of the August 26 (R$1.97)”, says Amaral.

Inter carried out a scenario test according to the possible pricing and the number of shares to be issued by the reinsurer and came to the conclusion that, with the offer coming out at BRL 0.67 per share, the target price of BRL 2 would be reduced to BRL 0.80.

With the offer price starting at R$2.01, the target price stipulated by Inter would be R$1.40.

The pricing of the offer will take place this Thursday (1st).

IRB shares renewed a historic low this Monday (29), closing down 5.58%, at R$ 1.86, having reached R$ 1.85 in the biggest low of the day so far.

Analysts in JPMorgan reiterated the “underweight” recommendation. They say they expect the share price to adjust amid the supply.

JPMorgan notes, however, that “the combination of a successful capital raising potential and earnings recovery could be a positive post-offer trigger, especially for the retail investor base.”

