Ipec: Lula continues with 44% and Bolsonaro with 32% in the first round | Election poll

Ipec survey released this Monday (29), commissioned by Globe , shows the former president Squid (PT) with 44% of voting intentions and the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with 32% in the election for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022.

The two have exactly the same index as August 15th, date of the last survey by Ipec for president, which indicates a stable scenario in the dispute.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) comes next, with 7% of intentions. Simone Tebet (MDB) has 3%, and Felipe d’Avila (Novo), 1%. Tebet, therefore, is technically tied with Ciro and d’Avila at the limit of the margin of error, which is two percentage points up or down.

The names of Constituent Eymael (DC), Léo Péricles (UP), Pablo Marçal (PROS), Roberto Jefferson (PTB), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) and Vera (PSTU) were mentioned, but did not reach 1% of voting intentions each.

Stimulated voting intention

Squid (EN): 44% (44% in the previous poll as of August 15)

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 7%

Felipe d'Avila (New): 1%

Eymael Constituent (DC): 0%

Léo Péricles (UP): 0%

Pablo Marçal (PROS): 0%

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%

Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil): 0%

White/null: 7%

* The name of candidate Roberto Jefferson (PTB) was included for the first time in the survey.

The survey heard 2,000 people between the 26th and 28th of August in 128 municipalities. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The research was registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the code BR-01979/2022.

Research shows that Lula fares better among those who have an income of up to one minimum wage, among those who receive some type of benefit from the federal government and in the interior of Brazil. Voting intentions for PT are more expressive among:

Voters who rate the management of President Jair Bolsonaro as bad or terrible (73%, the same rate as in the last poll, on August 15);

Those who have a monthly family income of up to 1 minimum wage (54%); they were 60% in the previous survey;

Those who live in the Northeast region (57%, the same rate as in the previous survey);

Those with elementary education (52, compared to 53% in the previous survey);

Voters in households where someone receives benefits from the federal government (52%, the same rate as in the previous survey);

Catholics (51%, same rate as in the previous survey).

In this survey, Lula also stands out:

In the interior of Brazil (45%), when compared to the ex-president’s index in Brazilian capitals (38%);

In cities with up to 50 thousand inhabitants (51%);

Among blacks and browns (47%);

Bolsonaro is doing better between men, evangelicals and among those who earn more than 5 minimum wages:

Voters who positively evaluate their current administration (81%, the same rate as the last survey, on August 15th);

Evangelicals (48, compared to 47% in the previous survey);

Those whose monthly family income is more than 5 minimum wages (47%, against 46% in the previous survey)

Men (36%, against 37% in the previous survey; among women it is cited by 29%; in the previous survey, it was 27%).

In this survey, Bolsonaro also stands out:

Among those with secondary education (37%) and higher education (34%), in comparison with the least educated (25%);

Among those who live in the capitals (36%); in the cities on the periphery, it has 25%.

According to Ipec, the other candidates “present voting intentions evenly distributed in the analyzed segments”.

Ipec also surveyed the intention to vote in the second round. Lula wins by 50% to 37% in the researched scenario.

Lula (PT): 50% (51% in the previous poll, dated August 15)

Bolsonaro (PL): 37% (35% in the previous poll)

In the spontaneous response, in which the names of the candidates are not shown, the numbers of Lula and Bolsonaro are close to the stimulated. Lula has 40% and Bolsonaro, 31% — compared to the previous survey, both oscillated within the margin of error.

Squid (EN): 40% (41% in the previous poll as of August 15)

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 4%

Eymael Constituent (DC): 0%

Felipe d'Avila (New): 0%

Léo Péricles (UP): 0%

Pablo Marçal (PROS): 0%

Roberto Jefferson (PTB): 0%

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%

Soraya Thronicke (Union): 0%

Vera (PSTU): 0%

White/null: 9%

Don't know/didn't answer: 14%

