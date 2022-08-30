Ipec: Lula has 44% of voting intentions, and Bolsonaro, 32%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears in third place, with 7%, and Simone Tebet (MDB) adds 3%

Lula, Jair Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet are the most competitive candidates in the presidential race



The electoral dispute continues with a stable and polarized scenario. A little more than 30 days before the first shift of elections 2022the two main candidates for the presidency of the Republic add up to almost 80% of the voting intentions, as shown by the new poll by the Ipec Institute (formerly Ibope), released this Monday, 29. According to the survey, the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) leads with 44% of voting intentions, against 32% of the presidentand Jair Bolsonarocandidate for re-election by the Liberal Party (PL). The two presented the same numbers in the latest survey, released on August 15th. Former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) remains in third place, this time with (7%). In fourth place appears senator Simone Tebet (MDB), who adds up to 3% of the preference of the Brazilian electorate. The survey released this Monday, 29, was carried out between Tuesday, 23, and this Monday, 29. Therefore, the result captures the effects of the payment of the first installment of R$ 600 of Auxílio Brasil, carried out on the 9th. of August, in addition to the Brazilian electorate’s impression of the presidential hearings on TV Globo’s “Jornal Nacional”, and the first presidential debate, which took place on the night of Sunday, 28th. the Brazilian States. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points. Ipec also projects the result of an eventual second round between the former PT president and the current Chief Executive. In this scenario, Lula would win with 50% of the voting intentions, against 37% for Bolsonaro. Of those interviewed, 7% would vote blank or cancel, while 6% would not know who to choose.