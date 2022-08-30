IPEC poll shows Lula with 50% of valid votes in the first round

Lula can win in the first round, says survey (photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Disclosure) The Ipec (formerly Ibope) poll for the presidency of the Republic, released this Monday (29/8), points to candidate Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) with 50% of the valid votes. The PT shoots in front of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who reached 37%. In addition to the other candidates, there is a chance that Lula will win in the first round.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears in the survey with 8%, and Simone Tebet (MDB), with 3%. Felipe d’Avila reached 1%. The other candidates did not score in the survey.

Adding the percentage of the other four candidates followed by Lula and also considering the margin of error, he would have a three-point advantage. That is, elections can be set on October 2, ruling out a second round.

Difference between Lula and Bolsonaro of 12 points

Ciro Gomes (PDT) is next in the race, having obtained 7% of the voting intentions. For 3% of voters, Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) is the most prepared in the elections. Felipe d’Avila reached 1%.

The other candidates did not score. They are: Constituent Eymael (DC), Lo Pricles (UP), Pablo Maral (PROS), Roberto Jefferson (PTB), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Soraya Thronicke (Unio Brasil).

The survey interviewed 2,000 people between August 26 and 28 across the country. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, assuming a confidence level of 95%. The research was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number BR-01979/2022.