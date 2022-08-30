Ipec releases poll for president this Monday, 29 (29/08); know the time

Ipec, formerly Ibope, will publish a survey on the 2022 Elections for President of the Republic on the night of this Monday, 29. In addition to the national scenario, there will also be results from surveys carried out in Acre, Roraima and Paraíba. The scheduled time for the broadcast will be at 20:30.

The survey was started last Tuesday, 23, and interviewed two thousand voters until this Monday, 29, in all the states of Brazil. The confidence index is 95%, with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points. The survey was commissioned by TV Globo.

O POVO Research Aggregator

O POVO+, O POVO’s Journalism and Education multistreaming platform, provides the Voting Intention Polls Aggregator. The tool provides an accurate and broad understanding of the electoral process, with its nuances and trends.

Access the survey aggregator by clicking here.

The aggregator has numbers of the race towards the Presidency of the Republic, state government and Senate, in addition to the evaluation of the federal government and state governments.

The project was developed by DATADOCO O POVO data core.

