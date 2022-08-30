Ipec survey updates the scenario of the presidential elections this Monday – Politica

Lula and Bolsonaro lead the polls, but the percentage of voting intentions shows variations (photo: EVARISTO S / AFP) The second poll of voting intentions for the Presidency of the Republic of Ipec, formerly Ibope, will be released this Monday (29/9) during the Jornal Nacional, on Rede Globo. The interviews were carried out between last Tuesday (23/9) and this Monday.

The IPEC survey includes the period following the participation of the candidates on Saturday in Jornal Nacional and also in the presidential debate broadcast by Band on Sunday (28/9), although part of the interviewees informed their preferences before some of the events.

In all, 2,000 people were interviewed in person in all regions of the country. The period in which voters were heard by the survey also includes the beginning of free electoral propaganda on TV and radio, which began on Friday (26/8)

The first survey was released by IPEC on August 15 and showed the voting intentions for the candidates for the presidency of the Republic, as well as the indexes of the same candidates in the state of Minas Gerais. In this second, the scenarios of the state elections presented will only be those of Acre, Paraba and Roraima.

In the last round of the poll, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) was ahead, with 44% of voting intentions, followed by Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 32%. Subsequently, Ciro Gomes (PDT) had 6% and Simone Tebet (MDB) had 2%. Vera Lcia (PSTU) had 1% and the other candidates did not score.

In Minas Gerais, IPEC showed in its previous survey that former President Lula led the dispute in the state, with 42%, against 29% for President Bolsonaro. Then, Ciro Gomes presented 5%, Simone Tebet had 2% and the other candidates had 1% of voting intentions in the Minas Gerais electorate.

In the race for the state government, the latest IPEC poll showed Romeu Zema (Novo) ahead, with 40% of voting intentions, followed by Alexandre Kail (PSD), with 22%. Carlos Viana (PL) appeared with 5% of the electorate’s preference, technically tied with Marcus Pestana (PSDB), who was cited by 2% of respondents. The second Ipec poll for the governorship of Minas will be released this Tuesday (30/8).

research week

The IPEC survey opens a week that will be marked by the release of other studies on the intention to vote for president. On Tuesday (30/8), the results of a survey by the MDA institute, commissioned by the National Transport Confederation (CNT) will be released.

On Wednesday (31/8) the results collected by PoderData, Paran Pesquisas and Ipespe will be released. The Datafolha survey, commissioned by Folha de So Paulo and TV Globo, closes the series on Thursday (1/9).

Eleies 2022

Lula (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Vera (PSTU), Constituent Eymael (DC), Felipe d’vila (Novo), Lo Pricles (UP), Pablo Maral (Pros), Roberto Jefferson (PTB), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Soraya Thronicke (Unio) are other names that stand as candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022.

For the Government of Minas Gerais, Zema (Novo), Kalil (PSD), Carlos Viana (PL), Lorene Figueiredo (Psol), Marcus Pestana (PSDB), Renata Regina (PCB), Vanessa Portugal (PSTU), Indira Xavier (UP ), Lourdes Francisco (PCO) and Cabo Tristo (PMB) are running for governor.

Alexandre Silveira (PSD), Cleitinho (PSC), Marcelo Aro (PP), Bruno Miranda (PDT), Dirlene Marques (PSTU), Irani Gomes (PRTB), Naomi de Almeida (PCO), Pastor Altamiro Alves (PTB) and Sara Azevedo (Psol) are vying for the post of senator for Minas.

This year’s elections take place on October 2. If necessary, the second round will take place on the 30th of the same month – valid only for the president and governor.