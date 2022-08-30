iPhone 14, beef with Pix and House of the Dragon: summary of the week

The week was very busy in the tech world. But, if you think that the next ones will be more “peaceful”, here’s a message: we will have announcements, releases and various news debuting on streaming services.

Something that was very clear is that the Apple event, scheduled for September 7, will be one of the biggest highlights of the month. Before we leave for a super summary of everything that happened in the last few days, check out these upcoming dates and leave everything marked on the agenda to follow here with us on TecMundo:

iPhone 14 announcement : September 7, at 2 pm (Brasilia time)

IFA 2022 : from 2nd to 6th of September

Thor: Love and Thunder : Debuts September 8 on Disney+

Motorola: on September 8 there will be a still mysterious launch event

iPhone 14 saying goodbye (not much) to the notch

With an event scheduled for September 7, Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 14 line of smartphones. If the rumors – which are not few – are confirmed, the company will get rid of the notch on the screen of the devices. The idea is to replace the current format, adopted in the iPhone X, with a “pill” to house the front camera sensors.

That would be the new iPhone 14 lineup, according to rumors and leaks.

Whether the rumors are right or not, we won’t know until the date. But it’s also worth keeping an eye on this: this renewed design should only arrive on the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 and 14 Max models, in addition to not having a new processor, the A16, must maintain the current screen cutout for Face ID and cameras.

Oh, and of course, Apple is also likely to send the “mini” model far away, as sales haven’t been as good as expected. By the way, here’s also something for you to think about: Apple increased iPhone prices in Brazil in early August. The iPhone 13 mini now starts at R$6,599, and the iPhone 13 Pro, R$9,499.

Elections, technology and… the Pix

The presidential elections, scheduled for October 2nd, are clearly causing a stir. Last Monday (23), the current president and candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro, in an interview with Jornal Nacional, claimed the creation of Pix as belonging to his current government. However, the technology was developed in 2018 and has been discussed since 2016.

The comment generated so much repercussion that the National Union of Central Bank Servants (Sinal) repudiated the speech, also saying that the current management would have imposed “many obstacles, both against the implementation of Pix by the BC and against other projects of the municipality”.

Even on election day, voters must leave their smartphone with the polling station before going to the electronic ballot box to register their vote.

This week’s releases

Also this past week, we had some really cool product launches, series and movies. Here’s a nice summary for anyone who may have missed something:

And you, have you also been hooked by House of the Dragon?

And for those who were somewhat skeptical of the series House of the Dragonderived from the popular “almost nothing” game of Thrones, has already become the most watched series on streaming. The previous record was for children already grown from Stranger Things.

Still talking about launches, this week we had great events in the world of games and the voxel did a great coverage of Gamescom 2022. It’s really worth checking out what’s coming, here’s the tip.

Another short “launch” of the week was on WhatsApp. The app released the message filter (including unread) for all users — for you to try to find yourself in the middle of the mess.

And here’s another piece of news that may or may not make you sad: the Netflix series from resident Evil has reportedly been canceled and will not have a second season.

look at the process

At this point in the championship, you may already know that some companies no longer ship chargers in their cell phones, right? Well, Procon Carioca fined Apple R$ 12.27 million precisely because of this practice. The process is focused on the iPhone 12, but the most curious thing is that there are two other fines that can be imposed, bringing the total to R$36 million.

Such lawsuits and fines are not exactly new. But Procon already wants to know even about the iPhone 14.

And Facebook also won a fine of R$ 6.6 million here in the country for leaking data from Brazilian users in 2018. The case is linked to Cambridge Analytica, a consultancy linked to the election campaign of Donald Trump, former US president.

Shorts of the week

And billionaire Elon Musk decided to take a 9-minute flight in a private jet this week, which generated a lot of criticism mainly because of the environmental impact.