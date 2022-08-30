IR refund: Revenue makes NEW PAYMENT this week

THE IRS will pay the 4th batch of refund of income tax (GO) next Wednesday (31). Taxpayers can make inquiries from August 24th.

The return of the money is made to the bank account informed by the taxpayer at the time of the IR declaration. In total, 4,462,564 taxpayers will receive around R$6 billion.

It should be noted that of this amount, R$ 265,909,045.61 will be allocated to taxpayers with priority payments. This group consists of:

855 elderly people over 80 years of age;

575 in the 60 to 79 age group;

514 taxpayers with some type of disability;

854 consist of those whose main source of income is teaching.

Remembering that also in the 4th batch of the refund 4,362,766 taxpayers will be covered. These are the ones who sent the Income Tax return until May 30, 2022. The balance will be paid with the right to the correction of 3.05% by the basic interest rate of the Selic.

IR refund consultation

In principle, consultations with the Revenue bases can be made through the website and through the applications available for tablets and smartphones. In addition to informing about the release of refunds, the platforms provide direct access to other types of information about the registration status of CPFs.

Here’s how to make a query on the website:

Access the Federal Revenue website ;

; Click on “My Income Tax”; and

Select the option “Consult Refund”.

Also, according to information from the Revenue, taxpayers’ refunds will be paid directly into the bank account informed in the IRPF statement. If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In any case, the rescheduling of the amounts due can be done through the BB Portal, or through the BB Relationship Center, at 4004-0001 (capital cities), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special exclusively for the hearing impaired).

IR refund calendar

This year taxpayers are counting on a novelty, the refund can be paid by Pix. However, credit in this category will only be made for a Pix key equal to the CPF of the holder of the declaration.

The refund takes place according to the schedule below:

1st batch – May 31 (already paid);

2nd batch – June 30 (already paid);

3rd batch – July 29 (already paid);

4th batch – August 31;

5th batch – September 30th.