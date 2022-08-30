IRB (IRBR3) sells headquarters in Rio de Janeiro for R$85.3 million

The IRB (IRBR3) signed, last Monday (29), with the Support Service for Micro and Small Enterprises of the State of Rio de Janeiro – SEBRAE/RJ, the final public deed for the sale of the building where the headquarters are currently located. of the company, located at Avenida Marechal Câmara, nº 171, in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, for the total amount of R$ 85.3 million, fully settled yesterday.

As part of the sale process, IRB Brasil RE and SEBRAE/RJ agreed to occupy the building, jointly, until December 31 of this year. Thus, the reinsurer is evaluating possible addresses for the installation of its new headquarters in the City of Rio de Janeiro.

The conclusion of the property sale process is part of the reinsurer’s capital structure optimization strategy, the continuous improvement of its administrative and operating expenses, as well as the adaptation of its offices to the current hybrid work model.

The day before, IRB shares renewed a historic low and closed down 5.58%, at R$ 1.86, a few days from the pricing of a billion-dollar offer of shares by the reinsurer, which seeks to reframe regulatory indicators.

