Iron Maiden in Ribeirão Preto: g1 shows you what you need to know to see the show | Ribeirao Preto and France

Bruce Dickinson and company make a stopover in Ribeirão Preto (SP) this Tuesday (30th) for another of the expected shows of Iron Maiden’s “Legacy of the Beast” world tour.

For fans, who can’t wait until September, when the British band performs in São Paulo and returns to Rock in Rio, on the Mundo Stage, the performance at the Eurobike Arena, in the interior of São Paulo, is a golden opportunity to sing heavy metal classics and new bets by the group, which is part of the rock’n roll pantheon worldwide.

With more than 40 years on the road and more than 90 million records sold, in 2021, they released the album “Senjutsu”, considered one of the best of the year. To ensure that the experience is unforgettable, g1 has prepared important tips for those who will enjoy the show in Ribeirão Preto. See below.

Before Ribeirão Preto, Iron Maden performed in Curitiba (PR) on Saturday (27). According to the organizers of the show, the band arrives in Ribeirão Preto on the day of the presentation. Rede Voa SP, which manages the Leite Lopes State Airport, reported that there was no special scheme for artists to disembark in the city.

The stage for the expected show on Tuesday is the Eurobike Arena, located at the Botafogo-SP stadium. The address is Rua Edgar Rodrigues, 373, in the Ribeirânia neighborhood, in Ribeirão Preto.

What time can I arrive and what time does the show start?

The arena gates are scheduled to open at 5pm. Before the night’s headlining, rock fans will be able to enjoy the Swedish death metal band Avatar, starting at 7:45 pm. Bruce and company take the stage at 9pm.

The Eurobike Arena will have eight entries (see below), according to the space acquired:

gate 1 : PCD Premium Track

: PCD Premium Track Gates 3 and 11 : Track

: Track Gates 4, 5, 9 and 10 : grandstand

: grandstand gate 7: Suites, Lounge Johnnie Walker, EWZ, Seo Tiberio and Hard Rock.

What documents to present at entry?

To enter the show, everyone must present a physical or digital certificate of proof of complete vaccination against Covid-19. In addition, those who purchased half-price tickets must present the documentation corresponding to the benefit.

Children under 14 can only be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians.

What is not allowed to take?

Containers, glass cups or any other type of packaging containing beverages or soft drinks of any nature that, directly or indirectly, may cause injuries;

Glass, plastic or metal objects such as perfumes and cosmetics;

Toxic substances;

Fireworks and explosions;

Flammable in general;

Firearms or melee weapons of any kind;

selfie sticks;

Umbrellas of any size;

Rolled paper, newspapers, magazines, flags and banners with masts;

Motorcycle helmets and similar;

Chains, belts and pendants;

Food: only processed foods are allowed, with the packaging originally sealed, such as snacks and cookies. Fruit, just cut;

Professional camcorders and cameras with interchangeable lens;

Clothing and accessories with sharp shapes and parts that could hurt or cause injuries will not be allowed to enter;

Vape (electronic cigarette) and Juice (liquid for vape);

What will the transit schedule look like?

Transerp has committed to developing a system to facilitate the arrival of fans to the arena, but had not released information until the last update of this article.

Is it still possible to buy tickets?

The show already has sold out options, but there are still tickets on sale through the official website, with the following prices:

Bleachers: SOLD OUT for those who pay full and a half

SOLD OUT for those who pay full and a half Track: R$ 350 whole (SOLD OUT for those who pay half)

R$ 350 whole (SOLD OUT for those who pay half) Premium track: SOLD OUT for full and a half

SOLD OUT for full and a half Cabin Seo Tiberio: R$ 600 (R$ 300 for those who pay half)

R$ 600 (R$ 300 for those who pay half) Hard Rock Cabin: R$ 700 (R$ 350 for those who pay half)

