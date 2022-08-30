Iron ore drops below $100 in China on Covid-19 and steel restrictions

– Iron ore futures on the Dalian and Singapore exchanges fell below $100 a tonne on Tuesday amid renewed concerns over Covid-19 restrictions and limitations on steel production in China, the world’s top producer. .

The most-traded iron ore contract in January on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended trading down 5% at 682 yuan ($98.57) a tonne, having hit a one-week low of 680.50 yuan in session start.

On the Singapore Stock Exchange, the most active October contract for the steel ingredient tumbled 4.5% to $97.25 a tonne.

Dalian iron ore is down more than 20% from this year’s peak of 890 yuan per tonne in June.

On the spot market, 62% iron ore bound for China traded at 100.50 a tonne on Tuesday, up from $104.5 the day before, well below the peak of $163 reached in March, they showed. data from SteelHome consultancy.

Steel prices also intensified losses after several major Chinese cities, including Shenzhen and Dalian, increased Covid-19 restrictions to contain outbreaks.

The epidemic remains a “severe challenge” to China’s vast ferrous commodity industry as lockdowns are reducing demand for steel products and inputs, analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

Controlling steel production to reduce emissions in the world’s biggest consumer of iron ore is also hurting demand for steel ingredients.

In Tangshan, China’s biggest steel-producing city, officials and mills met on Friday to discuss capacity reduction targets.

