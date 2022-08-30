Isa Scherer posts first photo of the twins: ‘We are in love’

Isabella Scherer published the first photo of her twins. Mel and Bento were born Monday, in São Paulo: “Still processing and recovering from everything we experienced yesterday. What a special day, we are in love and hypnotized by Mel and Bento”, wrote the influencer and chef in the caption.

in conversation with splash, the actress’s manager, Danilo Severo, detailed the first moments of the little ones – as they are called by their parents. According to him, Isa went through a “somewhat difficult” time after the surgery.

“Isa’s recovery was a little difficult, she felt sick after giving birth, she had some nausea and increased pressure, but now she’s super well”, reassured the businessman, saying that the first night with the babies was great: “She was able to breastfeed , stayed together all night,” he said.

In her social networks, she thanked the team that helped her in the birth and paid tribute to her husband, model Rodrigo Calazans: “Thank you for being the most amazing companion in the world, I am even more in love seeing you with our children”.

Rodrigo Calazans poses with one of Isa Scherer’s twins Image: Hanna Rocha

Isa ended the post saying that she is looking forward to telling her followers how the birth happened. Yesterday, she posted stories after giving birth saying she was “starting to look good, but it was crazy”:

“They were born, Mel is here, oh (in my arms). So, later, I have to tell everything. It was crazy, crazy, crazy. I felt really bad. Now, I’m starting to be okay, but crazy. Then I I’ll tell you everything. I swear, it was a lot of crazy stuff. That’s all.”

Former swimmer Fernando Scherer, known as Xuxa, father of isaalso celebrated the birth of the first grandchildren on Instagram.

He published videos thanking the messages of affection: “Brazil’s newest grandpa. AND the most drooling”, vibrated the former athlete. “I’m not able to respond to so many messages of affection and love. Then I step here to thank all the messages. A kiss in everyone’s heart. We are all very happy, and they are in good health, which is what matters.”