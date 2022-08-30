Isabel Teixeira says her father was moved by the scene in which Maria Bruaca sings in ‘Pantanal’: ‘He couldn’t talk to me’

Renato Teixeira couldn’t hold back his emotion when he saw his daughter release her voice on national television in the skin of Maria Bruaca, in “Pantanal”. Isabel Teixeira told EXTRA that the scene in which her character sang alongside Eugênio (Almir Sater), already in her phase as Maria Chalaneira, stirred her father’s emotions.

“My father couldn’t talk to me for a couple of days. That’s his way of saying he was very emotional, I know. It’s being quiet a little so you can talk later. So, when he stayed with him for a day, I already said: “Oh, he took him” — says the musician’s daughter.

Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Eugênio (Almir Sater) Photo: Rede Globo/Disclosure

One of the songs that Maria Bruaca and Eugênio sang together was “Meu Primeiro Amor”, recorded by the duo Cascatinha & Inhana. The song was a suggestion by the actress, which came not only from her observations about the character and exchanges with the soap opera team, but also from conversations with Renato Teixeira. The artist’s father, however, did not know that his daughter would sing such a song.

Renato also participated in the remake, as well as Isabel’s brother, Chico Teixeira. The two played the pawn Quim in the two phases of the plot. The actress says that the soap opera even brought the trio closer, as it became a common subject on the same project that had the three together for the first time.

Quim ( Chico Teixeira ) Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo

Unlike his father, Chico is already more given when it comes to his own emotions:

— He is already all sprawled, speaks at the time, says: ‘I’m crying, what a beautiful thing.’ And it’s crazy, because it’s a family of singers and I’m not a singer. I’m an actress who sings. It’s Maria Bruaca who sings — reflects Isabel.

And it’s not difficult to think of a scene in which Maria Bruaca aroused the public’s euphoria. The singing alongside Eugênio is a good example and was the result of the combination of works by several members of the soap opera team, which Isabel makes a point of highlighting. The idea, however, came from the actor and singer.

— The singing scene was something entirely Almir’s, an idea of ​​his. Bruno (Luperi, author of the remake) agreed and put this in the text. We chose the songs together: me, Almir and Rafael Luperi (one of the soap opera’s music producers). On the second trip we made to the Pantanal (for the recordings), I spent a whole day at Almir’s house, we rehearsed for about eight hours — she recalls, citing the farm the artist has in the region.