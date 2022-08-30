Isabella Scherer gives birth to twins Mel and Bento | celebrities



Isabella Scherer gives birth to the twins Mel and Bento, fruits of the relationship with Rodrigo Calazans – Reproduction/Instagram

Rio – After much anticipation, Isabella Scherer gave birth to twins Mel and Bento, this Monday afternoon (29), at the Pro Matre maternity hospital in São Paulo. The information was confirmed by the actress’ manager to the DAY. The babies are the result of the relationship between the ‘MasterChef Brasil’ champion and model Rodrigo Calazans. Mel was born first, weighing 2.2 kg, and Bento arrived soon after, weighing 3.11 kg.

On Sunday, the swimmer’s daughter Xuxa used social media to play with her boyfriend, while the two were riding in an elevator. “Every time we get in the elevator, I tell us to take a picture because it’s the last one,” said the blonde. Earlier, this Monday, Isa and Rodrigo even posed for another click published in Instagram Stories.

Isabella announced her first pregnancy in March of this year with an Instagram post. “Pregnant! How crazy. I thought it would take a few years to come here to make this post, but life schedules every surprise, right?! After a few days waking up a little weird, a little sick, I decided to buy a test (still in NYC) And guess what? Pregnant! I did about 4 to be sure. (…) One thing I’m sure of: I chose the best father in the world!”, declared the famous.

Throughout her pregnancy, the artist shared several moments with her followers, making fans even more anxious in the final stretch of Bento and Mel’s pregnancy. “The young Brazilian is waiting for three things: the World Cup, Lula elected and the birth of Isa Scherer’s twins”, joked an internet user, in a post on Twitter that was shared by Isabella.