“It is causing…”; Jade Picon makes an unusual demand for TV Globo and generates an atmosphere behind the scenes of “Travessia”, says columnist

The actress, according to information from Fábia Oliveira, would have made a special request for the production of “Travessia”, the next 9 pm soap opera.

Model, digital influencer and now ex-sister, Jade Picon will debut as an actress in “Crossing”, next soap opera from 21h. The responsibility is enormous, as the 20-year-old girl has no experience and will assume a very important role in the plot that she will replace. “Pantanal”absolute audience success in the TV Globo. she will play chiaraa village.

in your account at Instagramthe actor Chay Suede praised the performance of Jade in the early days of recording. The heartthrob, in addition to exposing the nickname that Picon received backstage, also revealed that they got along well since prep: “I am really enjoying the partnership. Today was our first scene together. Her first scene. Very cool and special”said.

“Since the preparation, we got along well. Kisses, Jadoka”closed Chay. However, according to columnist Fabia Oliveirain the website “In off”the former rival of Arthur Aguiar at the BBB 22 placed an unusual order for production. Jade would have required a dressing room especially for her so that she and her team can make exclusive records and post on their social media.

“Sources say that Jade Picon is already causing a stir there”, wrote the journalist. Still second fabiamany people behind the cameras are in doubt whether Picon will really be able to handle the work routine. Gloria Perezauthor, also surrendered to the talent of Jadelike this Chay: “I don’t see any problem with her appearing on BBB”.