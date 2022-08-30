“It is out”; Journalist updates Marinho’s situation and raises concern among red-black fans

The club has not yet expressed itself with news about the attacker’s case

Flamengo beat Botafogo 1-0 last Sunday (28), in a duel valid for the 24th round of the Brasileirão. Despite the positive result, an absence was felt by the team, and it was the striker Marinho, who followed the match from the bench. After the triumph, coach Dorival Jr. explained the reason why he did not use the striker.

“Marinho had a fever, he didn’t work yesterday. It would be a big and unnecessary risk, especially for a game like this, at a time when every game is a decision. We can no longer make mistakes, Flamengo has made everything they could wrong. That’s why it wasn’t Marinho, and Gabriel is a player who sustains a good sequence of games”, explained the coach.

Despite not having treated the player’s situation with caution, Marinho’s situation starts to worry the fans, because according to information from journalist Venê Casagrande, the player’s health situation is complex and he will probably be absent in the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal against Vélez Sársfield, which takes place this Wednesday (31), at Estádio José Amalfitani, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“Marinho is out because he continues to have a fever, which made the striker not take the field against Botafogo. Matheus França will travel with the Flamengo delegation to pick up Velez.”, posted the journalist on his Twitter.

In the comments, some netizens questioned the possibility that the striker was infected with Covid-19, however, the Club has not yet reported the real problem faced by Marinho.