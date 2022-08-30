Italy pays up to R$ 76 thousand for those who move to Sardinia Island; understand

Government is trying to attract tourists and keep locals in the region as a strategy to control the aging population.

The island of Sardinia was elected the second most centenary region in the world



The government of the island of Sardinia, in Italy, approved a program that transfers up to €15,000 (approximately R$75,700 at current rates) to anyone who moves to the region. The destination, which attracts thousands of tourists in the European summer, is the second largest island in the Mediterranean Sea and one of the areas with the most centenarians in the world, according to the record books. However, when the heat is gone, the place is practically isolated and the fact that young people seek work in other parts of Italy, contributes to the decrease of the population – in all there are about 1.6 million inhabitants – and aging. It was with the intention of reversing this scenario that Sardinia Island set aside €45 million (approximately R$226 million at current prices) to pay for the arrival of new residents, as reported by Euronews. However, to participate in the program there are some requirements, one of which is the need to move to one of the Sardinian municipalities with a population of less than three thousand people and use the amount to buy or renovate a house.

Another requirement that needs to be fulfilled is the obligation to live in the new property in time to integrate and register as permanent residents within 18 months after arriving in Sardinia. The island’s president is optimistic about the program and hopes it will encourage foreigners to move there and encourage locals to stay in the region. “Thanks to these contributions, Sardinia becomes fertile ground for those who move there or decide to build a family,” he said. “There can be no growth without a real appreciation of the interior and the most disadvantaged areas. So, we create the conditions for young people to decide to stay and develop the economy of the most fragile territories,” he added. Actions like this are becoming increasingly common in Italy as the population ages. According to the World Bank, in 2021, 24% of the population was over 65 years old and the average age was 46 years old. The expectation is that by 2050 it will be 51.