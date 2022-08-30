Itaú announces the arrival of its new marketplace: Itaú Shop

Itaú has just announced this Monday (29) the arrival of a new marketplace for the bank: the Itaú Shop. Designed to be a large ecosystem of purchases, products and services, the novelty is now available on the Itaú, Itaú Personnalité and Itaú Cards apps.

The arrival of Itaú Shop is intended to facilitate shopping journeys for people, offering partnerships and exclusive conditions, in addition to a more fluid and integrated experience with the channels they use the most. Developed to be yet another solution for Itaú’s beyond banking agenda, the marketplace brings a new value proposition to the bank’s customers, who have access to much more than traditional financial products and services.

News with the arrival of Itaú Shop

One of the main novelties of Itaú Shop is the integrated registration with the Itaú customer account – who does not need another login and password to use the marketplace for everyday purchases. With this, finalizing the payment is much simpler and safer: the customer’s cards will already be linked to the platform and will appear as options at checkout, with automatic data filling.

Benefits platform and points program

In the future, Itaú Shop will also replace iupp, Itaú’s current loyalty program. The replacement was informed by executive Carlos Formigari, director of Itaú Unibanco, who also confirmed that the use of points, whether for transfers to partner programs or for invoice credit, will continue to be available on the bank’s apps in a safer and more integrated journey.

As Formigari stated, the Itaú points program will not cease to exist, as the entire experience of purchasing products and services will be carried out at Itaú Shop. He also said that the bank’s customers will be informed in advance about the transition from iupp to Itaú Shop, but that there will be no need to migrate points.

How to access Itaú Shop

Itaú’s new shopping ecosystem is now available on the bank’s apps and can be accessed as follows:

Open the Itaú, Itaú Personnalité or Itaú Cards application; Go to the “Services” tab and scroll down to the “exclusive products” topic; Access Itaú Shop; and Ready! You will be able to see the available products.

During our journey through Itaú Shop, it was not informed whether the purchase of any product will generate points.

If you followed the steps and, even so, Itaú Shop did not appear for you, we suggest that you update the application and try again. Otherwise, we advise you to contact Itaú.

Initially, the platform will have among its products items such as clothes, shoes, books, electronics and furniture, in addition to airline tickets. In all products, payment in up to 12 interest-free installments will be possible.

What did you think of the news?