James Webb and Hubble capture never-before-seen images of ‘ghost galaxy’; see photos

THE European Space Agency (ESAin the original acronym) released on the morning of this Monday, 29, unpublished images of the M74known as the ghost galaxy, approximately 32 million light-years from Earth. The photos were captured in a joint effort by the James Webb telescopes and Hubblein partnership with the NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSAin English).

The Phantom Galaxy is in the constellation of Pisces and, according to ESA, is one of the preferred targets for astronomers for having “well-defined and prominent spiral arms”. In them, James Webb’s lenses were able to capture fragments of dust and gas, which come out of the interior of the structure, as seen in the images.

Rare image of M74, known as the Phantom Galaxy, where fragments of dust and gas can be seen in the spiral arms

The popular name of the M74 was given by the difficulty of finding it in space without the help of professional equipment. According to ESA, the Phantom Galaxy observations are part of a larger, joint effort between the agencies to classify 19 other nearby galaxies responsible for star formation.

With the addition of the James Webb telescope and its infrared technology, astronomers now aim to specifically locate the regions of galaxies where stars form, accurately measure the masses and ages of celestial bodies, and better study the nature of tiny dust grains. that roam the intergalactic space.

Joint effort of space agencies and high-definition telescopes allows to see structure of M74, known as the Phantom Galaxy

Continues after advertising

“By combining data from telescopes operating across the electromagnetic spectrum, scientists can gain a better understanding of astronomical objects than using just one observatory – even if it were as powerful as James Webb,” explains ESA.