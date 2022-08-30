Japanese and Swiss-Swedish companies sign green hydrogen memorandum with Ceará

The Japanese company Mitsui and the Swiss-Swedish multinational ABB signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Ceará aiming at the green hydrogen hub in the State.

This is the first commitment that a company makes, signaling the intention to invest.

The announcement was made by the governor of Ceará Izolda Cela (without a party), whose information had already been provided by the THE PEOPLE.

She details that the projects are focused on infrastructure, mobility, automation, among other activities.

With these two more, the government reaches 22 signed agreements. But, as THE PEOPLE he said, another eight memoranda are being prospected by the State and news about the negotiations should be released “soon”.

Meet the companies

With more than 130 years, ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company.

The multinational is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Works with energy and automation technologies.

The ABB Group results from the merger of two companies in 1988: the Swedish Asea and the Swiss Brown, Boveri & Cie. ABB operates in more than 100 countries

With its software, it connects activities in electrification, robotics, automation and solutions for drives, motors and generators.

The Japanese company Mitsui dates back to August 1960 and was initially developed in Brazil by importing iron ore from Companhia Vale do Rio Doce (CVRD).

Today it operates through 11 commercial departments: Steel Products, Consumer Goods and Services, Energy, Mineral and Metal Resources, Mobility Business, General Cargo Transport Business, Chemical, Food, Projects, Logistics and IT and Communication Business.

There are two offices, the head office in São Paulo and the branch in Rio de Janeiro.

