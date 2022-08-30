Jaque Ciocci talks about dating Edu Guedes

From that day, they got to know each other better and romance happened. “We were very happy. We laughed a lot, talked about feelings about work… We connected and started to discover millions of similar things”, says the reporter.
“Unlike anything I’ve ever experienced”
She is an Aquarius with Taurus Ascendant. He already has the Sun in Taurus with Cancer Ascendant. This combination worked out and Jaque assures him that he lives a unique relationship.
I had never experienced it. What I have with him is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. It’s another connection, another place… And I’m very grateful for the way he shares knowledge with me. I sit down to dinner with him and learn a lot. This is so special!
And when it comes to learning, Jaque doesn’t stop talking about his culinary skills, which improve little by little alongside Edu Guedes. “During the week, he works a lot. So we ask delivery, leaves… We love to do it, but we don’t spend 24 hours a day cooking”, he says. “I’m horrible in the kitchen, but he started to teach me something. I even wash dishes with pleasure because he does everything with great affection”, he jokes.
Watch the episodes of ‘Horoscope on the Band’
Isabella Scherer
Geisy Arruda
podcast ‘Horoscope on the Band’
O podcast is an initiative of VIBRA, hub of technological solutions based on data on consumption of content from Grupo Bandeirantes, together with André Mantovanni. The ‘Horóscopo na Band’ is published weekly, on Fridays, and always counts with the participation of an illustrious guest, who has the astral map analyzed and translated by the astrologer. In addition to Isabella Scherer, Geisy Arruda and Jaque Ciocci, Izabella Camargo and Cris Dias participate in the following episodes. Don’t miss out!