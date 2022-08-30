Joca uses Lou to attack Alfredo and Olivia in Cara e Courage

play (Leopoldo Pacheco) finally began to suffer the consequences of trying to fly too close to the sun while the world around him was falling apart. In face and couragethe womanizer is left without a wife and lover before starting a dangerous journey of sabotage against Alfred (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) and olivia (Paula Braun), hoping to win back the owner of the vertical dance company. The problem is that he tries to use Lou (Victory Bohn) to do so, resorting to unfair new tactics to achieve their goals.

Apparently not learning anything from the mistakes, Joca continues the low level of her actions and gets almost on her knees for her daughter, begging for some kind of help precisely at the most troubled moment of the dancer, who is still struggling to free herself from Renan’s reprisals. (Bruno Fagundes) while diving into the romance with Rico (André Luiz Frambach).

Joca continues to deceive his wife in the seven o’clock soap opera. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Obviously, the last traffic of ideas in Lou’s head would be to act in bad faith to harm her mother’s new romance, even more so if it’s to benefit an absurd relationship with Joca. The plan will not work out very well, and he will have to find another way to win back his beloved, even if he has to invest in his own rationality and dedicate himself to the truth, a delicate subject for a man used to lying all the time.

Joca will continue to sink into bitterness as he watches the intimacy between Alfredo and Olivia, but at some point there will be a thread for the change that is missing in the character. Until then, many regrets await you.