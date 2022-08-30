Johnny Depp makes a surprise appearance at the VMAs and jokes about the need for work

Actor quickly appeared as an MTV astronaut

After winning the defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heardthe actor Johnny Depp is slowly returning to the spotlight. Now, he made a cameo during the Video Music Awards 2022.

During the award MTV, the astronaut who is the station’s mascot could be seen floating above the stage. At one point, Depp’s face appeared in the helmet’s visor, and the actor took advantage of his digital input to joke about the fact that he was unemployed:

“I just want you to know that I am available for birthday parties, Bar Mitzvahs, Bat Mitzvahs, weddings, funerals – whatever you need!”

Check out the moment Johnny Depp appeared at the 2022 VMAs below:

The participation was short, and Depp was not present at the event, but it demonstrates how the actor is slowly regaining his space in the industry after being absent because of the controversies.

In addition, Johnny Depp is also working on his first film as a director in over 25 years, which will be a drama about the Italian artist. Amedeo Modigliani. The project will be produced alongside Al Pacino and there is no release date yet.

