Juliette criticizes Bolsonaro and declares vote for Lula

Former BBB used social media to express his electoral preference this Monday (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram – Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP) Former BBB and singer Juliette Freire used social media to declare her vote for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2022 presidential election. it has reservations about all candidates for the Planalto, but it is more related to the PT’s political platform.

“Perhaps many do not know my trajectory. I’m from the Northeast, grew up in a community, the daughter of public education (like most Brazilians), the only one in my family to have a college degree, graduated in Law from the Federal, I worked at the Federal Public Defender’s Office, I became a lawyer. I say this with pride, because only we know how difficult things are for people like us. I know very well the impact and importance of health, education, safety and dignity in our lives. I also know the tragedy that is the lack of these pillars”, said Juliette, who won the reality show Big Brother Brasil in 2021.

Next, Juliette says that she has “legitimate and natural” reservations about all candidates for the presidential chair, but Lula has the platform that best matches what she thinks for the country. The singer emphasized that she was absolutely sure not to want Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to remain in power.

As for the current leadership, I am ABSOLUTELY SURE of what I DO NOT want to perpetuate. There is no way to say otherwise, there is no way to remain silent, my vote is for Lula. %u2014 Juliette (@juliette) August 29, 2022

The PT candidate replied to Juliette, also on Twitter, using emojis of a squid and a cactus, the way the supporters of Paraiba became known during their time on the reality show on TV Globo.

Elections 2022

Lula (PT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Vera (PSTU), Constituent Eymael (DC), Felipe d’Ávila (Novo), Léo Péricles (UP), Pablo Marçal (Pros), Roberto Jefferson (PTB), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Soraya Thronicke (União) are the names that stand as candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022.

This year’s elections take place on October 2. If necessary, the second round will take place on the 30th of the same month – valid only for the president and governor.