Juliette, one of the biggest influencers in Brazil, declares her vote for Lula: “there is no way to shut up”

“Lula has the political platform that best matches what I think for Brazil”, wrote the singer from Paraíba and winner of the BBB 21.

247 – The singer from Paraíba, Juliette Freire, declared this Monday (29) that she will vote for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the elections on October 2. Juliette is one of the biggest digital influencers in Brazil, with more than 33 million followers on Instagram.

In a sequence of tweets, Juliette spoke about her trajectory as a Northeastern woman and said that she has reservations about all candidates. “However, Lula has the political platform that best matches what I think for Brazil,” wrote the winner of Big Brother Brasil 21.

Juliette also spoke out frontally against Jair Bolsonaro. “As for the current leadership, I am ABSOLUTELY SURE of what I DO NOT want to perpetuate. There is no way to say the opposite, there is no way to remain silent, my vote is for Lula.”

Read the sequence of tweets:

I say this with pride, because only we know how difficult things are for people like us.

I know very well the impact and importance of health, education, safety and dignity in our lives. I also know the tragedy that is the lack of these pillars. — Juliette (@juliette) August 29, 2022

As for the current leadership, I am ABSOLUTELY SURE of what I DO NOT want to perpetuate. There is no way to say otherwise, there is no way to remain silent, my vote is for Lula. — Juliette (@juliette) August 29, 2022

