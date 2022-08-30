Juliette rejects Jair Bolsonaro and declares vote for Lula in the elections

Juliette, champion of “BBB 21” (TV Globo), joined the team of celebrities who declared their votes in the 2022 presidential election. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

In the messages, Juliette spoke briefly about her humble trajectory, said she was “sure” that she did not want to see the current president and candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in power and said that Lula is the candidate most aligned with her convictions.

“Perhaps many do not know my trajectory. I am from the Northeast, I grew up in a community, the daughter of public education (like most Brazilians), the only one in my family to have a university degree, graduated in Law from the Federal, I worked in the Public Defender’s Office of the Union, I became a lawyer”, began the singer.

“I say this with pride, because only we know how difficult things are for people like us. I know very well the impact and importance of health, education, safety and dignity in our lives. I also know the tragedy which is the lack of these pillars”, he continued.

“Reflecting the current political scenario, I have legitimate and natural reservations about all the candidates, but Lula has the political platform that best matches what I think for Brazil. As for the current leadership, I’m absolutely sure of what I don’t want to perpetuate. There is no way to say otherwise, there is no way to remain silent, my vote is for Lula”, concluded the former BBB.

In response to the messages, Lula thanked Juliette for her support.

“Thanks for the trust, Juliette. Let’s work together for the health, education and quality of life of our people. A hug!”, he wrote, ending the post with a “squid” emoji and another of a cactus, used by the ex’s fans. -sister during the “BBB”.

Music on the soundtrack of the 6 o’clock soap opera

Today, the soap opera “Mar do Sertão” (TV Globo) will play for the first time the re-recording of the song “Deus Me Proteja” in the voice of Juliette, part of the production’s soundtrack. The 2008 song was originally released by Chico César and Dominguinhos.

The singer celebrated the news: “Today you still have this gift here! What a thrill!”, she wrote.