Justice accepts complaint and decrees arrest of German consul – 08/30/2022 – Daily life

Judge Gustavo Kalil, of the 4th Criminal Court of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, accepted a complaint from the Public Ministry and ordered the preventive detention of German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn, 60, accused of killing her husband, the Belgian Walter Henri Maximilien Biot, 52, on the 5th of August.

The judge ordered the dispatch to the Federal Police ex officio with the statement on the existence of the arrest warrant for his name to be included in the Interpol wanted and fugitive list.

In the decision, the judge states that Hahn left for Germany on Sunday (28), after being released from prison on the basis of a habeas corpus obtained on August 25.

The Justice also determined that the embassies of Germany and Belgium be communicated, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The consul’s defense did not comment after the ordering of preventive detention.

According to the Public Ministry’s complaint, the consul severely beat her husband around 6:30 pm on August 5, in the penthouse where they lived, in Ipanema, south of Rio.

“The crime was committed for a base motive, abject feeling of possession that the accused had for the victim, subjugating him financially and psychologically, and not admitting that the offended tried to establish some level of independence from the accused, either economically or by establishing friendships with other people,” the complaint reads.

The report, which is part of the police investigation, shows more than 30 injuries to Biot’s head, torso and limbs. The cause of death was head trauma and, according to the Public Ministry, there was intense suffering.

The complaint accepted by the Court of Justice also states that the victim had reduced defense capacity, as he had ingested alcohol and medication for the treatment of anxiety.

Eight witnesses were heard during the investigation. Some stated that the suspect has an aggressive personality and, given the position of consul, believes he has power and immunity.

In the request for preventive detention sent to Justice, the Public Ministry alleges that these people need to be calm to give evidence in court, “free from fear and external pressure”.

In addition to accepting the complaint and determining preventive detention, the Court of Justice determined the breach of confidentiality of cell phone data of the accused and the victim.

The breach of confidentiality will allow the verification of information that appears in the police investigation, such as an alleged contact between Hahn and a friend shortly after Biot’s death, including the possible sending of a photo of her husband’s body.

There is also information about the victim’s conversations with her brother via Whatsapp. In one of these conversations, the Belgian would have said that living with her husband was “hell”.

“It is possible that the cell phones seized contain relevant data about the crime”, alleges the Public Ministry.

The Court of Justice and the Public Ministry differ on the reasons for the consul’s release. The Justice alleges that habeas corpus was granted because the MP took too long to present the complaint. The MP states that there was no loss of procedural deadline.