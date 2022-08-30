Know what the remote access scam is and avoid losing money

The application of financial scams has become a reality in the lives of Brazilians in recent years, with the rise of digital means for payments and transactions. The newest ruse of criminals is the Remote Access or Phantom Hand scam.

The practice, according to the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), follows the other tricks and makes use of social engineering to psychologically manipulate victims in order to obtain passwords and card data to carry out cash withdrawals from accounts.

In the case of Remote Access, the fraudster contacts the victim posing as a fake bank employee. To deceive the customer, the criminal uses several approaches to deceive the customer: he informs that the account has been hacked or cloned, that there are suspicious transactions, among other arguments.

The scammer also claims, according to Febraban, that he will send a link to install an application that will solve the problem. The danger is right there. If the customer installs the aforementioned application, the criminal has access to all the data on the cell phone.

According to Febraban, bank applications have maximum security at all stages, from their development to their use. “There is no record of breaches of the security of these applications, which have the most modern technology in the world for this matter”, says the federation.

The entity also reminds that in order for banking applications to be used, it is mandatory to use the customer’s personal password. “In the case of the Remote Access Scam, criminals carry out searches on the device looking for passwords that may be stored by the users themselves in applications and websites”, explains Febraban.

The federation warns that many users write down their bank access passwords in notebooks, emails, Whatsapp messages or elsewhere on their cell phones. There are also cases of customers who use the same password to access the bank in other applications, shopping sites or services on the internet, and these apps, in most cases, do not have robust security systems and adequate protection of customer information. users.

“The bank never calls the customer asking him to install any type of application on his cell phone. It also never calls asking for a password or card number or for the customer to make a transfer or any type of payment to supposedly settle a problem with the account”, warns Adriano Volpini, director of Febraban’s Fraud Prevention Committee.

According to the director, if anyone receives any such call or message, they should disregard it. “Hang up and contact the institution through official channels and another phone to find out if something really happened to your account”, adds Volpini.