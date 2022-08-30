Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun dies at 27

The South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun, 27 years old, died this Monday (29). One of South Korea’s leading newspapers, the Chosun Newswas responsible for disseminating the information.

Joo-eun is known for her participation in Korean dramas and became even more famous for her prominent role in the series “Joseon Survival Period“, released in 2019.

Publishing on the networks

Before the confirmation made by the South Korean newspaper, the older brother of the actress had already informed the death of the young woman on social networks. Soon after, his account was deactivated on Instagram.

“On August 29, 2022, Joo-eun left this place and went to a comfortable place. If you have time, please revere Joo-eun on your way,” he declared.

In the same publication, according to the Chosun News, the artist’s brother published a message left by her for fans. In the text, she thanked the support she received throughout her brief career and apologized to her own relatives.

“I always wanted to act. Maybe it was everything to me or just a small part of me. But it turns out that pursuing this career was very difficult. I didn’t want to do anything else, and it was excruciating,” she wrote, calling the work both a “blessing and a curse.”

O funeral by Yoo Joo-eun will be held on August 31st in Suwon City. So far, the cause of death of the actress has not been officially confirmed.