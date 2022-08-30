Larissa Tomásia opens the game about an alleged affair with Gui Araújo, takes a stand and praises the model’s posture: “I enjoyed meeting him…”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 24 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Larissa Tomásia opens the game about an alleged affair with Gui Araújo, takes a stand and praises the model’s posture: “I enjoyed meeting him…” 0 Views

TV and Celebrities

Larissa Tomásia and Gui Araújo were at a party in the capital of São Paulo, last Saturday (27)

Victor Tobias

Per Victor Tobias

Larissa Tomásia and Gui Araújo were caught kissing
© Reproduction/Instagram/@guiaraujo13 @larissatomasiaLarissa Tomásia and Gui Araújo were caught kissing
Victor Tobias

the love life of ex-BBBs is a spectacle apart on social networks and internet users are eager to know what are the involvements and affairs of the former participants of the ‘Big Brother Brazil‘. Last weekend, some gossip instagrams caught Gui Araújo and Larissa Tomasia to kisses.

The former member of Glass House explained that the two were introduced by Mileide Mihaile. “Gui and I met Saturday at a party in São Paulo, Mileid introduced us, we exchanged kisses”, said the content creator in an interview with the columnist Leo Dias, from the Metropolis Portal. In addition to talking about how they met, the influencer revealed that she still keeps in touch.

He was very kind, polite and treated me very well, I enjoyed meeting him, a sweetheart”, finished. Larissa was successful at BBB 22 mainly for her participation in the dynamics of ‘Casa de Vidro’. Gui Araújo in turn, became the highlight of the reality show “On Vacation with Ex”, has already been involved with singer Anitta and had an affair with Jade Picon after breaking up with João Guilherme.

It is worth remembering that, last night (28), Larissa attended a party in São Paulo where she was seen with the model. There have also been rumors that the ex-BBB would have had an affair with Arthur Picolliof BBB 21a rumor that was later denied by the fitness muse.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Sérgio Hondjakoff appears in images thinner and smiling after starting treatment: “Much better”

Entertainment In the images, the eternal “Cabeção” appears alongside former Thumb Rafael Ilha, who has …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved