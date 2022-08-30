Leandra Leal poses with her daughter and her husband and he declares himself

Actress Leandra Leal showed a family moment and delighted fans

The actress Leandra Leal shared with fans a very special click in which part of the family gathers. In the photo, the famous appears together with her only daughter. Little Julia is eight years old and is stamped on her mom’s social media. Even because the duo has the habit of walking and having fun together.

Júlia is the result of an old relationship of the actress. Leandra was married to the cultural producer Ale Youssef. The girl arrived in the family when she was four years old. The former couple announced their separation in 2018. Even so, they maintain a good relationship in favor of creating the only heiress.

The little girl’s last birthday, for example, was attended by her father and mother. Júlia celebrated the arrival of her eight years in a delicious family trip. The celebration took place in Bahia and had a very beachy theme. The decor featured many mermaids, shells and elements coming directly from the seabed.

The tour yielded charming clicks of the birthday girl surrounded by friends, family and parents. “I miss Bahia and the wonderful friends,” he wrote. Leandra Lealwhen remembering the moments of adventure with the little one.

Currently, the actress is married to the filmmaker. Guilherme Burgos. The lovebirds met when they worked together during the recording of the series “Aruanas”, shown by TV Globo. A short time later, they decided to make the union official. The link took place on a beach in Rio de Janeiro, in a very private ceremony.

Both the artist and her husband are very discreet about their personal lives and do not usually show much of their routine. But, of course, exceptions are part and always please fans of Leandra Leal.

That’s exactly what happened this Sunday (29). The famous was visited by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, mother and sister of Guilherme, and took the opportunity to renew the family album. Júlia enchants the click by posing hugging her stepfather and his mother. “Lots of love for just one Sunday… Family in the house”, declared the filmmaker.

