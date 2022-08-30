Learn how the German consul accused by the MP of killing her husband in Ipanema managed to leave Brazil | Rio de Janeiro

Accused of murdering her husband in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio, the German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn spent 19 days in prison until he was released on Friday (26). The following Sunday (28), Uwe was already on a plane en route to Frankfurt, Germany, where he arrived on Monday (29).

On the same day he set foot on German soil, Uwe was denounced by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) for murdering his husband, the Belgian Walter Henri Maximilien Biot. The prosecution even warned of the possible flight of the consul, but it was too late.

Behind the scenes of the crime, MPRJ and the RJ Court of Justice began a “tug of war” over an alleged error that resulted in the relaxation of Uwe’s arrest.

Justice says that the MP missed the deadline to file the complaintbut the prosecution denies.

The judge who released him stated that the MPRJ had until the 17th to report him, but on that date, according to the MPRJ, the competent sector had not even been summoned. Prosecutors understand that they would have until September 5 to do so. The complaint came out on the 29th, and the next day the arrest warrant — but Uwe was already in Germany.

In any criminal casegives conviction investigation, the steps are:

The police open a inquiry to investigate the crime. In the end, the suspect is indicted ;

to investigate the crime. In the end, the suspect is ; The conclusion of the investigation is sent to the Public Ministry. The promoters analyze the material and offer the complaint the Justice. The accused then turns denounced ;

the Justice. The accused then turns ; A lower court judge evaluates the material. if the complaint is accepted the accused turns defendant ;

the accused turns ; The court will now decide whether the suspect is guilty — either by a judge or by the jury. The defendant then turns doomed .

. At any stage, the suspect can be arrested — whether in flagrante delicto or if requested by an authority, such as the police or the MP. Prison requests are evaluated and issued by the Court.

— whether in flagrante delicto or if requested by an authority, such as the police or the MP. Prison requests are evaluated and issued by the Court. And anyone trapped has to go through a custody hearing before a judge, to keep the prison or not.

before a judge, to keep the prison or not. After conviction, the person has a broad right of defense in higher instances, to those who ask for a resource.

Now understand what happened in Uwe’s case.

The German consul was arrested in the act, accused of killing her husband. The crime took place inside the couple’s apartment, where they had lived for four years.

Uwe even claimed to the police that her husband suffered a sudden illness, hit his head and died. But the report from the Medico-Legal Institute found numerous injuries to Biot’s head and body.

2 of 4 Belgian lived in Ipanema — Photo: Reproduction Belgian lived in Ipanema — Photo: Reproduction

Day 7: custody hearing

Uwe’s arrest in flagrante delicto was converted from provisional (with an expiry date) to preventive.

the judge Rosa Helena Penna Macedo Guitaof the 2nd Criminal Chamber, starts counting the 10 days for the MPRJ to comment on the complaint.

Day 15: Justice summons the MPRJ

O Court of justice fluminense sends to the MPRJ Inquiry Center, one of the sectors of the state attorney’s office, the subpoena for the agency to manifest itself on whether or not to denounce Uwe.

Day 17: Subpoena returned and deadline

The MPRJ returns the subpoena to the TJRJ, claiming that the piece should have been sent to the Prosecutor’s Office at the 4th Criminal Court.

The deadline given by the judge endsbut the process runs normally.

Day 19: Summons in the right place

The Justice sends the subpoena to the Public Prosecutor’s Office with the 4th Criminal Court.

Only then does the MPRJ start counting the deadline to manifest. According to the prosecutors, it would take 10 days to notify the receipt and another 5 days to deliver the complaint.

Day 25: Magistrate orders Uwe to be released

Rosa Helena orders the consul to be released, justifying that the MPRJ took a long time to file a complaint against the German.

The judge said that there was “blatant overtime for the filing of the criminal action” by the Prosecutor’s Office and determined the relaxation of the prison.

“It appears that up to the present date, the complaint has not yet been filed, 9 days after the 10-day legal period has expired”, wrote Rosa Helena.

the magistrate does not determine any restrictive measuressuch as withholding Uwe’s passport or having an ankle bracelet.

3 of 4 The consul’s apartment had bloodstains — Photo: Tv Globo The consul’s apartment had bloodstains — Photo: TV Globo

The German leaves jail and goes home.

The consul takes a plane to Germany.

Day 29: Consul in Germany and the denunciation

Uwe disembarks in Frankfurt.

The MPRJ denounces him for the death of her husband, and the Justice immediately accepts. Uwe becomes a defendant and a fugitive. The judge Gustavo Kalil also ordered the inclusion of the consul’s name on Interpol’s wanted list.

In the complaint, the Public Ministry refutes what was said by the judge. According to the organ, “there is a gigantic and crucial difference between the issuance of the subpoena and the receipt of the document“.