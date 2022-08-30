Lions kill man who tried to break into Ghana zoo

Favor Nunoo

BBC News Pidgin, Accra

29 August 2022 Updated 6 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Man broke into cage that had two adults and two white lion cubs (illustrative photo)

Ghanaian authorities are investigating the case of a man who entered a zoo’s cage on Sunday (28/8) and was killed by lions.

The body of the victim, a middle-aged man, was removed from the zoo in Accra, the capital of Ghana, and taken to a local morgue.

Authorities suspect the man was planning to steal two rare white lion cubs, which have become a major attraction since their birth last November. However, an investigation into the motive for the invasion and the circumstances of the attack will still be carried out.

The zoo was temporarily closed to the public after the incident that shocked many in Ghana.

A lion, a lioness and their two white cubs were in the cage when the incident happened.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, The zoo was temporarily closed to the public after the incident.

Credit, Forestry Commission Ghana photo caption, Authorities suspect man was trying to steal puppies

“When lions have cubs and someone comes too close, they can feel that you are trying to capture their offspring,” Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Benito Owusu Bio told reporters.

“We urge the public not to do something like that,” he added.

The intruder climbed a 10-foot fence, then a 20-foot fence, to enter the cage. The cubs — born to a male lion and a female lion with recessive traits called leucism, which is different from albinism — have been major attractions at the zoo.

There are about a dozen white lions in the wild, according to the Global White Lion Protection Trust.