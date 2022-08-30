Livelo offers 10 points per real spent on the purchase of bicycles at Casas Bahia

THE livelo is offering 10 points per dollar spent when buying branded bicycles Caloi at Bahia Houses. The offer, valid until Wednesday (31), includes only bicycles selected sold and delivered by the retailer and is exclusively for payments with credit cards and bank slips. For the other categories, it is possible to accumulate up to 5 points for each real spent.

☞ jump to…

bonus

10 points per dollar spent: exclusive to selected Caloi bikes;

5 points per dollar spent: other categories.

Conditions

Offer eligible products: items sold and delivered by Casas Bahia.

Payment method: bank transfer or credit card.

Marketplace products (which are not sold and delivered by Casas Bahia) score 1 (one) point per real.

How to participate

Access Casas Bahia through the Livelo website; Click on “Go to Casas Bahia”; Choose the desired product and proceed with the purchase; After completing the payment, it is necessary to click on the Livelo seal in the option “Accumulate Points”;

The system will display the following message “Ready! Soon the points will be released to you “. Ready! Points will be credited within 30 (thirty) days after receipt of the product(s) and will be valid for 24 months from the date of credit.

purchase example

When selecting a product, you can see, in the upper right corner, how many points will be accumulated. Note that the parity changes depending on the selected product category. See some examples below:

Aro 29 Caloi Vulcan Bike with Front Suspension and 21 Gears:

We advise you to take photos or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

The offer is an excellent opportunity for you who are thinking about buying a bike! The accumulation of 10 points per dollar in this type of product is something that does not happen often. It is worth mentioning that, if you are not interested in buying a bicycle, the other products sold and delivered by Casas Bahia are offering 5 points per real.

Remember that Livelo points are valuable and versatile. They can be transferred, often with bonuses, to LATAM Pass, TAP Miles&Go, TudoAzul and Smiles, in addition to other partner programs.

Thinking of switching bikes? 🚴🏼 Access Casas Bahia through the Livelo website.