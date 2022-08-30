“Lost the shame in the face”

In the next chapters of “Pantanal“, which will air soon, according to information from the “Notícias da TV” portal, Tenório (Murilo Benício) will be surprised by a bold proposal from his ex-wife. Everything will happen when the farmer goes to José Leôncio’s house ( Marcos Palmeira) behind Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) to try to make a deal, trying to avoid a court battle.

“It would be better if no one left… Zuleica (Aline Borges) could still be there in my house, with her wires… And we three could sleep in the same bed… What’s wrong with the three of us sleeping together? Isn’t that what we’ve done all our lives? You with me and her? You could stay in the middle of us… And you could choose which of the two Bruaca would serve you… And when you were just looking!”, she will say, mocking the villain.

“Maria… I… I came here to have a serious conversation! And where is your decency? By the way you lost the shame in your face! I came here willing to settle everything with you… I came to recognize my mistakes and you I asked for forgiveness… After all, you’re still my wife… And I don’t want to separate from you. I’m even sending the other one away from here… Just because of you, Maria… To have you with me again…”says the grileiro, without being able to get back together with his ex-companion.

Tenório will do everything to prevent Maria from going to court in search of half of her assets. While trying to deceive his ex-wife, the farmer continues to deceive and mistreat Zuleica (Aline Borges), his current partner, with whom he shares the house.